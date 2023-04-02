Protecting the wellbeing of youth athletes: Tyrre Burks

Tyrre Burks started out with a scheduling app for athletic teams and ended up with an insurance company. The guiding force all along: Create the safest environment possible for a young athlete to play the sport they love.

Midwest Moxie's executive producer is Audrey Nowakowski. She produced this episode. Subscribe to Midwest Moxie on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and NPR One. And if you love Midwest Moxie as much as we do, help us out by posting a review.