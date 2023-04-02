© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Midwest Moxie

Protecting the wellbeing of youth athletes: Tyrre Burks

By Kathleen Gallagher
Published April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT
Tyrre Burks

Tyrre Burks started out with a scheduling app for athletic teams and ended up with an insurance company. The guiding force all along: Create the safest environment possible for a young athlete to play the sport they love.

Midwest Moxie's executive producer is Audrey Nowakowski. She produced this episode. Subscribe to Midwest Moxie on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and NPR One. And if you love Midwest Moxie as much as we do, help us out by posting a review. 

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher is the host of Midwest Moxie and previously the host of How Did You Do That?.
