Midwest Moxie

Autonomous drones and video interviewing: Danny Ellis and Kurt Heikkinen

By Kathleen Gallagher
Published April 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT
Courtesy of SkySpecs and Forj
Danny Ellis (left) and Kurt Heikkinen (right)

Danny Ellis turned down a job at SpaceX to start a company that applies his drone expertise to the renewable energy landscape. Kurt Heikkinen spent seven years at PeopleSoft before building Software as a Service (SaaS) models of his own. Both learned first-hand how difficult, and ultimately rewarding, a startup can be.

Midwest Moxie's executive producer is Audrey Nowakowski. She produced this episode.

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher is the host of Midwest Moxie and previously the host of How Did You Do That?.
See stories by Kathleen Gallagher