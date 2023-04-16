Autonomous drones and video interviewing: Danny Ellis and Kurt Heikkinen

Danny Ellis turned down a job at SpaceX to start a company that applies his drone expertise to the renewable energy landscape. Kurt Heikkinen spent seven years at PeopleSoft before building Software as a Service (SaaS) models of his own. Both learned first-hand how difficult, and ultimately rewarding, a startup can be.

Midwest Moxie's executive producer is Audrey Nowakowski. She produced this episode. Subscribe to Midwest Moxie on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and NPR One. And if you love Midwest Moxie as much as we do, help us out by posting a review.