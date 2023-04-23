© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Midwest Moxie

Curious robots and inventory management: Sankalp Arora

By Kathleen Gallagher
Published April 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT
Sankalp Arora

Sankalp Arora figured out while in graduate school at Carnegie Mellon how to make robots curious. Then after 175 interviews to find a market need for the technology, he founded Gather.ai, whose software enables autonomous drones to do inventory management in warehouses.

Midwest Moxie's executive producer is Audrey Nowakowski. She produced this episode. Subscribe to Midwest Moxie on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and NPR One. And if you love Midwest Moxie as much as we do, help us out by posting a review.

