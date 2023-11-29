Forecasting weather better with technology and radars: Chris Goode

Chris Goode leaned on 30 years of work experience in weather to start Louisville-based Climavision, which raised $100 million out of the gate to improve weather forecast speed and accuracy.

Midwest Moxie's executive producer is Audrey Nowakowski. She produced this episode. Subscribe to Midwest Moxie on Apple Podcasts, Google Play and NPR One. And if you love Midwest Moxie as much as we do, help us out by posting a review.

