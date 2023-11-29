© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Midwest Moxie

Forecasting weather better with technology and radars: Chris Goode

By Kathleen Gallagher
Published November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST
Chris Goode
Courtesy of ClimaVision
Chris Goode

Chris Goode leaned on 30 years of work experience in weather to start Louisville-based Climavision, which raised $100 million out of the gate to improve weather forecast speed and accuracy.

Midwest Moxie's executive producer is Audrey Nowakowski. She produced this episode.

Midwest Moxie WUWM
Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher is the host of Midwest Moxie and previously the host of How Did You Do That?.
See stories by Kathleen Gallagher