Providing virtual, pediatric mental health services: Monika Roots

Monika Roots is a child psychiatrist who has co-founded two telehealth startups. The most recent, Madison-based Bend Health, has a unique model for supplying much-needed services amid a national youth mental health crisis and shortage of professional providers.

