© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midwest Moxie

Providing virtual, pediatric mental health services: Monika Roots

By Kathleen Gallagher
Published December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Monika Roots
Courtesy of Bend Health Inc.
Monika Roots

Monika Roots is a child psychiatrist who has co-founded two telehealth startups. The most recent, Madison-based Bend Health, has a unique model for supplying much-needed services amid a national youth mental health crisis and shortage of professional providers.

Midwest Moxie's executive producer is Audrey Nowakowski. She produced this episode. Subscribe to Midwest Moxie on Apple Podcasts, Google Play and NPR One. And if you love Midwest Moxie as much as we do, help us out by posting a review.

Tags
Midwest Moxie WUWM
Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher is the host of Midwest Moxie and previously the host of How Did You Do That?.
See stories by Kathleen Gallagher