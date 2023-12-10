© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Midwest Moxie

Wirelessly powering phones, headsets and other devices: Jacob Babcock

By Kathleen Gallagher
Published December 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST
Jacob Babcock
Courtesy of NuCurrent
Jacob Babcock

Jacob Babcock and his team at Chicago-based NuCurrent have hundreds of trade secrets and patents that are helping them free us from cords and make wireless charging more prevalent.

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher is the host of Midwest Moxie and previously the host of How Did You Do That?.
