Midwest Moxie

Breakthrough science driving a cleaner tomorrow: Jian-Ping Wang

By Kathleen Gallagher
Published December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST
Jian-Ping Wang
Jian-Ping Wang 

Jian-Ping Wang’s years of research paid off when his new material fueled Minneapolis-based Niron Magnetics and its first-in-the-world commercial, high-performance, rare earth-free permanent magnet.

Midwest Moxie's executive producer is Audrey Nowakowski. She produced this episode. Subscribe to Midwest Moxie on Apple Podcasts, Google Play and NPR One. And if you love Midwest Moxie as much as we do, help us out by posting a review.

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher is the host of Midwest Moxie and previously the host of How Did You Do That?.
