Midwest Moxie

Helping customers who hate their banks

By Kathleen Gallagher
Published November 12, 2025 at 6:01 PM CST
Cale Johnston knew what startup success looked like. ClickSwitch, his first company, had a software platform that simplified the process of moving consumer accounts from one financial institution to another. It grew to more than 100 employees and was acquired in 2021 by a publicly traded company. So when the time came to launch a second startup, Cale knew just what to do. He’d made it easier to move consumer accounts; now he’d do it with business accounts. In July 2025, Cale founded Minneapolis-based Onsetto, which he believes will be even more successful than ClickSwitch.

Midwest Moxie's executive producer is Audrey Nowakowski. She produced this episode. Subscribe to Midwest Moxie wherever you get your podcasts. And if you love Midwest Moxie as much as we do, help us out by posting a review.

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher is the host of Midwest Moxie and previously the host of How Did You Do That?.
