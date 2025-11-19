© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Midwest Moxie

Speeding up the clean energy transition

By Kathleen Gallagher
Published November 19, 2025 at 6:01 PM CST
David Bromberg didn’t want to start a company, and he didn’t want to work at a big one. So after completing his Ph.D. at Carnegie Mellon, he left for California and a job at a solar energy startup. Two years later, though, David returned to Pittsburgh to co-found a company with his Ph.D. advisor – an international expert in integrated circuit design -- and another colleague. Pearl Street Technologies developed software that automated and accelerated the grid interconnection process for renewable energy projects. The company was acquired in early 2025 by Austin, Texas-based Enverus.

Midwest Moxie's executive producer is Audrey Nowakowski. She produced this episode. Subscribe to Midwest Moxie wherever you get your podcasts. And if you love Midwest Moxie as much as we do, help us out by posting a review.

Midwest Moxie
Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher is the host of Midwest Moxie and previously the host of How Did You Do That?.
