Midwest Moxie

Assassin. Communicator. Tough guy: These microbes mean business.

By Kathleen Gallagher
Published November 23, 2025 at 5:01 AM CST
Linda Kinkel (left) and Keri Carstens (right)
Courtesy of Jord Bioscience
Linda Kinkel (left) and Keri Carstens (right)

Linda Kinkel spent more than three decades studying the tiny microbes that live in soil and on plants. Over the years, as the University of Minnesota researcher’s insight into these microbes’ function and benefits grew, companies tried to license her discoveries. But Linda was never satisfied with their plans. Finally, in 2019, she took matters into her own hands and founded Jord Bioscience. The company is using her microbes to increase crop productivity, decrease chemical inputs, and improve agricultural sustainability.

Linda joined MIdwest Moxie with Keri Carstens, Jord Bioscience’s CEO and a key person in developing the strategy for how the company plans to positively impact agricultural systems around the world.

Midwest Moxie's executive producer is Audrey Nowakowski. She produced this episode. Subscribe to Midwest Moxie wherever you get your podcasts. And if you love Midwest Moxie as much as we do, help us out by posting a review.

Midwest Moxie
Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher is the host of Midwest Moxie and previously the host of How Did You Do That?.
See stories by Kathleen Gallagher