Assassin. Communicator. Tough guy: These microbes mean business.

Linda Kinkel spent more than three decades studying the tiny microbes that live in soil and on plants. Over the years, as the University of Minnesota researcher’s insight into these microbes’ function and benefits grew, companies tried to license her discoveries. But Linda was never satisfied with their plans. Finally, in 2019, she took matters into her own hands and founded Jord Bioscience. The company is using her microbes to increase crop productivity, decrease chemical inputs, and improve agricultural sustainability.

Linda joined MIdwest Moxie with Keri Carstens, Jord Bioscience’s CEO and a key person in developing the strategy for how the company plans to positively impact agricultural systems around the world.

