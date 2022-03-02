How COVID-19 impacted higher education for the long run

It’s not headline news that the pandemic has impacted education, but the enduring issue of anemic college enrollments and the unexpected drop-off of pursuing higher education has sparked national conversations. Today, we’ll talk about how these trends have emerged and how they’re likely to impact the future. Joining Chancellor Mone are guests Liz Willen, Hechinger Report Editor in Chief; Doug Belkin, Higher Education Reporter, Wall Street Journal; Kay Eilers, UWM Associate Vice Chancellor for Enrollment; and Dave Clark, UWM Vice Provost for Student Success.

