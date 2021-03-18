© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
New UWM College Of Nursing Project Looks To Address Sexual Assault Among Native American Women

Published March 18, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT

Native American women experience sexual assault more than any other ethnic group in the U.S. and yet they are less likely to report the crimes. They also don’t receive the medical examinations needed to collect evidence for use against their assailants.

Now a $2 million federally funded project carried out by researchers at UWM’s College of Nursing is underway to address the problem. Joining Tom Luljak are Lucy Makandawire-Valhmu, an associate professor in the College of Nursing and Jeneile Lubebke, who recently received her Ph.D in the College of Nursing and is a postdoctoral researcher at UW-Madison’s College of Nursing.

