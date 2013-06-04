It's ScuttleButton Time!

It's time to solve this week's ScuttleButton puzzle.

ScuttleButton, of course, is that once-a-week waste of time exercise in which each Tuesday or Wednesday I put up a vertical display of buttons on this site. Your job is to simply take one word (or concept) per button, add 'em up, and, hopefully, you will arrive at a famous name or a familiar expression. (And seriously, by familiar, I mean it's something that more than one person on Earth would recognize.)

(Why do people keep forgetting to include their name and city/state?)

Good luck!

By the way, I always announce the winner on Wednesday's Junkie segment on TOTN — seven or eight days after the puzzle first goes up.

Here are the buttons used and the answer to last week's puzzle:

Jefferson Governor 99 — Then Democratic Congressman William Jefferson unsuccessfully ran for governor of Louisiana in 1999.

Hair Loss? Ask Me! — Whatever.

Wings for Willkie (on plane) America — Wendell Willkie was the Republican nominee for president in 1940, losing to incumbent Franklin Roosevelt.

So, when you combine Jefferson + Hair + Plane, you may just very well end up with ...

Jefferson Airplane. The San Francisco psychedelic rock band from the love & flowers summer of 1967. While drugs and rock music almost destroyed our country back then, it took American ingenuity, and ScuttleButton, to save it decades later.

The winner, chosen completely at random, is Walt Taylor of Frederick, Md.Walt gets not only the coveted Political Junkie t-shirt — but the Official No Prize Button as well!

