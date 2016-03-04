First Mention: Hillary Clinton Campaigns For Her Husband In 1991

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

NPR has been broadcasting since 1971, and every now and then, we go into the room where we store all those old shows to find a...

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #1: ...First mention.

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

And by first mention, we mean the first time a name or thing was uttered on our air. And some of those names belong to future presidential candidates, like Hillary Clinton.

CORNISH: In our archives, we found a story labeled Bill Clinton on the campaign trail. It was from December 17, 1991, and that was during Bill Clinton's run in the Democratic presidential primary. And NPR 's Elizabeth Arnold reported from Florida for ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED BROADCAST)

ELIZABETH ARNOLD, BYLINE: Clinton was determined to make a strong showing. He sent his wife, Hillary, a day early to work the crowd.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #2: Oh, I want you to meet the mayor. She's a pledged delegate of yours.

ARNOLD: She's considered to be Clinton's secret weapon and was credited with winning over a number of delegates, not only with her substance, but also with her charm. Whether the subject was union jobs or football, she always landed on her feet.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #3: I have one question for you, Mrs. Clinton.

HILLARY CLINTON: Yes, sir?

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #3: At the upcoming Cotton Bowl, you'll see Texas A&M against Florida State. Who do you favor? And be careful how you answer that question.

CLINTON: Well, my past is with Texas, but my future is with Florida.

(LAUGHTER)

CORNISH: By the way, in the Florida Democratic primary in 1992, Bill Clinton clobbered the competition, winning more than half of the votes. And Florida State beat Texas A&M in the Cotton Bowl 10-2.

MCEVERS: Hillary Clinton's future is still with Florida. The state is holding its presidential primary on March 15. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.