Along A Milwaukee Bus Line, Voters Share Frustration

Bus route 61 in Milwaukee, Wisc., cuts through political lines in a hotly contested swing state. It travels from liberal Milwaukee through to Waukesha County, one of the most conservative in the state.

The bus route was first established to help residents in central city neighborhoods get jobs, mainly retail positions in the suburbs. For Breanna Jordan , a 24-year-old living in Milwaukee, her livelihood depends on bus route 61. She works at a Walmart in Menomonee Falls, an hour and a half bus ride each way.

She'll vote on Tuesday for Hillary Clinton. She has her doubts about her candidate, but believes Clinton will do more for a single mom like her who lives paycheck to paycheck.

Jordan passes through a different world right outside her bus window, a world with political leanings but many of the same frustrations. Among those in that world are sports bar owner Don Matovich and Darryl Lawhorn, one of his employees. Matovich is so fed up with politics that he's refusing to vote. Lawhorn supports Donald Trump, though he says he doesn't feel that either candidate is qualified for the job.

To listen to conversations along the bus route, click on the audio.

