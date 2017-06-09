Friday News Roundup - Domestic

The testimony of fired FBI Director James Comey to the Senate Intelligence Committee dominated the news this week, even before it happened.

Some cities had watch parties. Plenty of others went on with life as normal. And Washington held its breath.

The consequences of Comey — part of this week’s Friday News Roundup in front of a live audience in Chapel Hill, N.C.

GUESTS

Mary-Rose Papandrea, Professor of law, University of North Carolina

Jeff Tiberii, Capitol bureau chief, WUNC North Carolina Public Radio

Mandy Locke, Investigative reporter, The News & Observer

