Politics & Government

Friday News Roundup - Domestic

Published June 9, 2017 at 9:06 AM CDT
Former FBI Director James Comey leaves a closed session with the Senate Intelligence Committee. Comey said that President Donald Trump pressured him to drop the FBI's investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and demanded loyalty during the one-on-one meetings he had with president.
The testimony of fired FBI Director James Comey to the Senate Intelligence Committee dominated the news this week, even before it happened.

Some cities had watch parties. Plenty of others went on with life as normal. And Washington held its breath.

The consequences of Comey — part of this week’s Friday News Roundup in front of a live audience in Chapel Hill, N.C.

GUESTS

Mary-Rose Papandrea, Professor of law, University of North Carolina

Jeff Tiberii, Capitol bureau chief, WUNC North Carolina Public Radio

Mandy Locke, Investigative reporter, The News & Observer

