The Supreme Court Returns To Talk Gerrymandering And More...

The Supreme Court’s next term is underway, putting all three branches of the federal government to work for the fall.

One of the most-anticipated cases is a review of partisan gerrymandering, which could bring major changes to the art of politicking across the country.

But the court calendar is crowded with other cases, too. We’ll discuss the ones to watch and how new precedents might be established.

GUESTS

Elizabeth Wydra, President, Constitutional Accountability Center, a public interest law firm and think tank based in Washington D.C. @ElizabethWydra

Kareem Crayton, Visiting professor, Vanderbilt Law School; managing partner, Crimcard Consulting Services @kareemcrayton

Josh Blackman, Constitutional law professor, South Texas College of Law in Houston; adjunct scholar, the Cato Institute; author, “Unraveled: Obamacare, Religious Liberty and Executive Power” @JoshMBlackman

William Jay, Partner and co-chair, Goodwin law firm’s Appellate Litigation Practice; a former Assistant to the Solicitor General; former law clerk to Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia; he has argued 15 cases before the Supreme Court

