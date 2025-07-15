Texas is weighing a new plan for redistricting as part of a special summer session

Congressional districts are typically redrawn every 10 years. They were last mapped ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. But Texas is weighing a change this summer. According to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the move comes after Trump’s Department of Justice sent a letter stating that four districts, held most recently by Democrats, are unconstitutionally racially gerrymandered.

Critics say it’s a ploy for Republicans to hold onto seats in Congress.

We hear from Jonathan Cervas, professor at Carnegie Mellon University specializing in redistricting and voting rights.

