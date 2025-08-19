© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How the conservative Supreme Court orchestrated the fight for mid-decade redistricting

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 19, 2025 at 10:58 AM CDT

President Trump kicked off a nationwide race to redraw political maps after he urged Texas Republicans to draw five more GOP-leaning seats ahead of the 2026 midterms.

David Daley, author of the book, “Unrigged: How Americans Are Battling Back to Save Democracy,” writes that the “true architect” of the gerrymandering fight is Chief Justice John Roberts and the conservative Supreme Court.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Government & Politics
Here & Now Newsroom