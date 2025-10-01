What happens now that the government has shut down. And, a pricing deal with Pfizer

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

Much of the federal government is now shut down after the Senate was unable to reach an agreement on two competing funding bills. The last government shutdown, which lasted 35 days and was the longest in U.S. history, occurred from December 2018 to January 2019. The Trump administration has used government websites and agency-wide emails to accuse Democrats of causing the shutdown. Some ethics experts say that could violate the Hatch Act, which is intended to keep politics out of government work.

Mehmet Eser/Middle East Images / AFP via Getty / AFP via Getty A view of the U.S. Capitol is seen at sunset on Sept. 30 in Washington, D.C. Lawmakers face a looming deadline to reach a bipartisan funding agreement before midnight, or risk triggering a federal government shutdown.

🎧 Earlier this year, Senate Democrats helped Republicans to keep the government funded, a move that drew sharp criticism , NPR's Claudia Grisales tells Up First . Since then, the Democrats' limited influence in Washington has become evident as President Trump and the GOP passed a massive partisan spending and tax plan. Now, Democrats are seeking an extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies set to expire this year. Grisales says the Senate will hold another vote, and with a few Democrats crossing party lines Tuesday night to vote with Republicans, the GOP could be looking to build on that.

, NPR's Claudia Grisales tells . Since then, the Democrats' limited influence in Washington has become evident as President Trump and the GOP passed a massive partisan spending and tax plan. Now, Democrats are seeking an extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies set to expire this year. Grisales says the Senate will hold another vote, and with a few Democrats crossing party lines Tuesday night to vote with Republicans, the GOP could be looking to build on that. 🎧 Many federal workers will not receive their pay during the shutdown , says NPR's Andrea Hsu. In 2019, Congress passed a law requiring that federal employees receive back pay once a shutdown ends. However, the White House has threatened to fire many federal workers during this shutdown. Yesterday, two unions representing federal employees filed a lawsuit, arguing that the administration's threats of mass layoffs during a government shutdown are an unlawful abuse of power by the administration. The unions claim the threats are aimed at punishing workers and pressuring Democrats in Congress to cave.

, says NPR's Andrea Hsu. In 2019, Congress passed a law requiring that federal employees receive back pay once a shutdown ends. However, the White House has threatened to fire many federal workers during this shutdown. Yesterday, two unions representing federal employees filed a lawsuit, arguing that the administration's threats of mass layoffs during a government shutdown are an unlawful abuse of power by the administration. The unions claim the threats are aimed at punishing workers and pressuring Democrats in Congress to cave. ➡️ A new NPR/PBS News/Marist poll indicates that Republicans would face more blame than Democrats for a government shutdown. However, a significant percentage would blame both parties equally.

than Democrats for a government shutdown. However, a significant percentage would blame both parties equally. ➡️ History tells us that during a shutdown, visitors will likely find shuttered doors at major cultural institutions like Smithsonian museums. Here's what we know based on past shutdowns.

Trump informed his top military commanders yesterday that the U.S. military would be utilized against what he described as the "enemy within," referencing Democratic-run cities that he claims have high crime rates. At the gathering in Quantico, Va., Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized to the generals that the purpose of the department would solely be "war fighting." Hegseth spoke about toughening physical fitness standards for those in combat jobs, saying he wants men and women to achieve the highest male standard.

🎧 One Marine officer who's well-versed on creating physical fitness tests estimated that meeting the highest male standard of fitness could result in losing 15 to 20 percent of women in those combat roles. Hegseth thinks overall the military hasn't been tough enough and wants drill sergeants to be harder on recruits, says NPR's Tom Bowman. The president stated he informed Hegseth he should use dangerous cities as training grounds for the military.

The president announced yesterday that a deal has been made with Pfizer to sell its drugs directly to consumers at discounted prices. The medications will be available through a federal government-operated website. Trump said similar deals with other drugmakers are in the works.

Life advice

Anika Orrock / An interracial couple is unpacking groceries. The white man in the couple says to his South Asian partner: "You want your mom to stay with us for how long?"

To build a strong and lasting interracial relationship, it's important to openly discuss each other's racial differences. With love and intention, interracial couples can flourish, but the journey should start with curiosity, says Nina Sharma, author of The Way You Make Me Feel: Love in Black and Brown. That means having open communication about each other's cultures, by both sharing experiences and asking questions. Here are some essential conversations to help manage some of the toughest parts of being in an interracial relationship.

💞 Try discussing your differences early in the relationship; if you do not, they could become a conflict later on. Some talking points could include: teaching them your language and asking if your partner has ever felt othered by their skin color.

💞 Talk about how you plan to blend and co-create with your partner in a way to help you both feel understood and respected. This can include playing both Puerto Rican and Indian music at family gatherings.

💞 When cultural or spiritual practices differ, approach negotiations with curiosity. Ask questions to show understanding and work together to find solutions without anyone feeling they must abandon their culture.

For more guidance on how to maintain a healthy interracial relationship, listen to this episode of NPR's Life Kit. Subscribe to the Life Kit newsletter for expert advice on love, money, relationships and more.

Picture show

Makenna Sievertson / LAist / LAist A very tall cake at the Cake Picnic in Santa Monica.

Cake Picnic is a touring festival all about the dessert. It has completed several stops, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York and London, with plans for many more stops in the future. The idea sparked for passionate baker Elisa Sunga about a year ago when she started a small gathering to bring friends and dessert lovers together to eat as many cakes as possible. For the first picnic event, she hoped for at least 15 people to attend, but she soon got far more than she expected. Hundreds of RSVPs flooded in after a posting about it on Instagram. The event has one rule: No cake, no entry. But you don't need a sweet treat to catch a glimpse of the latest sold-out event held in Santa Monica. Get a little cake-tivated with these photos. (via LAist)

3 things to know before you go

Christine Loberg / National Park Service / National Park Service Chunk, 32, is the chubby champion of Fat Bear Week 2025. His broken jaw didn't stop him from feasting on sockeye salmon and gaining hundreds of pounds this summer.

Chunk, a bear weighing in at over 1,200 pounds, has been crowned the 2025 Fat Bear Week champion. His broken but healing jaw didn't stop him from feasting and gaining hundreds of pounds this summer. (via Alaska Public Radio) It is time to check your fridge. Public health authorities are urging people to discard certain precooked pasta meals sold at Trader Joe's and Walmart due to potential listeria contamination. Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek announced he will step down as the streaming giant's chief executive in January. He will still be with the company, transitioning into a new role.

This newsletter was edited by Yvonne Dennis.

Copyright 2025 NPR