Friday on Lake Effect: MPD Chief, U.S. Government, Teachers Prep Virtual Lessons, 'Disclosure'

Friday on Lake Effect:
We recap the Fire and Police Commission meeting where MPD Chief Alfonso Morales was demoted. Then, we learn how our political system developed here in the U.S. Later, we hear concerns from teachers as they get ready to start the school year virtually. Plus, the documentary Disclosure looks at the history of transgender misrepresentation in media.
Guests:
- LaToya Dennis, WUWM news reporter
- Phil Rocco, assistant professor in the department of political science at Marquette University
- Alyssa Guthery, K5 teacher at Milwaukee French Immersion School; Magen Haffenden, third-grade teacher at Lincoln Avenue Elementary School
- Sam Feder, director of Disclosure