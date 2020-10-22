Friday on Lake Effect: Registering Voters at Hospitals, Impact of Voter ID, Nobel Prize in Physics

Friday on Lake Effect:

We learn how a Milwaukee health clinic is helping people get registered to vote while they’re in the waiting room. Then, we hear from the group All Voting is Local, about the impact Wisconsin’s Voter I-D law could have on the upcoming election. Plus, astronomy contributor Jean Creighton talks about the black hole discoveries that were awarded this year’s Nobel Prize in Physics. And an essayist talks about an important lesson she learned about writing.

Guests: