Lake Effect Weekend: Milwaukee DNC, BLOC, Boswell Book Company's Summer Reading List

This weekend on Lake Effect:
We hear from the secretary for the Democratic National Committee about what to expect from the scaled down convention. We learn about Black Leaders Organizing for Communities and their efforts to engage voters. Plus Daniel Goldin of Boswell Book Company joins us to share his annual summer reading recommendations — with a Wisconsin theme.
Guests:
- Jason Rae, secretary for the Democratic National Committee
- Angela Lang, executive director of Black Leaders Organizing Communities
- Daniel Goldin, Boswell Book Company