Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Lake Effect Weekend: Milwaukee DNC, BLOC, Boswell Book Company's Summer Reading List

By Lake Effect 1 hour ago

This weekend on Lake Effect:

We hear from the secretary for the Democratic National Committee about what to expect from the scaled down convention. We learn about Black Leaders Organizing for Communities and their efforts to engage voters. Plus Daniel Goldin of Boswell Book Company joins us to share his annual summer reading recommendations — with a Wisconsin theme.

Guests:

  • Jason Rae, secretary for the Democratic National Committee
  • Angela Lang, executive director of Black Leaders Organizing Communities
  • Daniel Goldin, Boswell Book Company

Related Content

Democrats Still Hopeful That A Virtual Convention Will Organize The Party

By & Jul 20, 2020
Mark Wilson / Getty Images

It's been almost a year and a half since Milwaukee was picked to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC). Since then, the coronavirus pandemic has upended plans for an in-person convention, which was expected to bring an estimated 50,000 people to the city.

How Black Leaders Organizing For Community Is Working Through The Pandemic To Engage Voters

By & Jul 21, 2020
Sara Stathas

As we inch closer to the November general election, community organizations are ramping up their outreach to potential voters. But for the Milwaukee-based group Black Leaders Organizing for Community, also known as BLOC, these efforts are happening all year, every year. 

The organization was created to invigorate and inform Black voters in Milwaukee neighborhoods — and not just when there’s a presidential election.

Boswell Book's 2020 Summer Reading Guide Celebrates Wisconsin

By Jul 23, 2020
Penguin Random House

Summertime looks and feels a bit different for many of us during this pandemic. There aren’t festivals, no big trips — but there is definitely time for reading.

As we all spend more time at home, having a good book to help pass the time can be a necessity. If you don’t know what to pick up next, Daniel Goldin of Boswell Book Company has plenty of recommendations that all have a Wisconsin connection.