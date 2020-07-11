Related Program: 
Lake Effect Weekend: 'Milwaukee's Promise,' Bubbler Talk, Black Art Collectors, Marcus Center CEO

By Lake Effect 48 minutes ago

This weekend on Lake Effect:

We look at the new Journal Sentinel series “Milwaukee’s Promise.” Bubbler Talk explores privacy concerns as the Wisconsin court system has shifted many of its hearings online. Then we learn about a new exhibit at the Cedarburg Art Museum featuring Black art collectors. Plus, meet the new President and CEO of the Marcus Performing Arts Center, Kendra Whitlock Ingram.

Guests:

  • James Causey, Ideas Lab reporter at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
  • Bubbler Talk (series)
  • Evelyn Patricia Terry, guest curator of "Eye of the Beholder: African Americans Collecting Art"; Mary Chemotti, Cedarburg Art Museum curator
  • Kendra Whitlock Ingram, president and CEO of the Marcus Performing Arts Center

Milwaukee's Promise: New Series Explores Solutions To The City's Systemic Problems

By Jul 8, 2020
mozhjeralena / stock.adobe.com

Milwaukee is facing a lot of systemic problems. Evictions, unemployment, and segregation, to name just a few. Most of these issues are well-known and despite seemingly well-intentioned efforts, they persist.

YouTube Court Streaming Leads To Questions About Privacy

By Jul 10, 2020
Screenshot / Milwaukee County

Over the past four months, lots of systems in Wisconsin have had to adapt due to the coronavirus pandemic. That includes the state court system, which was forced to halt jury trials and move most other business online.

Before the shutdown, lots of people had never heard of Zoom. Now, the video conferencing platform has become a part of our daily lives — including for some court hearings. They’re being held as Zoom meetings, which are broadcast live on YouTube.

New Cedarburg Art Exhibit Showcases Black-Owned Collections

By & Julian Hayda Jul 7, 2020
Cedarburg Art Museum

Racial difference has been front and center in recent political and social discourse. But between all of the slogans, it’s easy to overlook the beauty and humanity.

The Cedarburg Art Museum is trying to bring some of that beauty and humanity to a town that’s less than 1% Black.

Marcus Center CEO Kendra Whitlock Ingram On Building Upon 'The Community's Performing Arts Center'

By Jul 8, 2020
Courtesy of the Marcus Performing Arts Center

The Marcus Performing Arts Center has been a staple not just for downtown Milwaukee, but for the greater community. Outside of being a venue to see live performances, its outreach and community engagement efforts reach people of all ages.

This mission is in part what drew Kendra Whitlock Ingram to the position of president and CEO of the Marcus Center. She replaces Paul Matthews, who served just over two decades as its leader.