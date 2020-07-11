Lake Effect Weekend: 'Milwaukee's Promise,' Bubbler Talk, Black Art Collectors, Marcus Center CEO

This weekend on Lake Effect:
We look at the new Journal Sentinel series “Milwaukee’s Promise.” Bubbler Talk explores privacy concerns as the Wisconsin court system has shifted many of its hearings online. Then we learn about a new exhibit at the Cedarburg Art Museum featuring Black art collectors. Plus, meet the new President and CEO of the Marcus Performing Arts Center, Kendra Whitlock Ingram.
Guests:
- James Causey, Ideas Lab reporter at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Bubbler Talk (series)
- Evelyn Patricia Terry, guest curator of "Eye of the Beholder: African Americans Collecting Art"; Mary Chemotti, Cedarburg Art Museum curator
- Kendra Whitlock Ingram, president and CEO of the Marcus Performing Arts Center