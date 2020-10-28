Milwaukee County Election Official Says 'Be Patient' When It Comes To Counting Absentee Ballots

By 2 hours ago
  • Voters have numerous options for returning absentee ballots other than by mail, including at secure drop boxes or their municipal clerk's office.
    Voters have numerous options for returning absentee ballots other than by mail, including at secure drop boxes or their municipal clerk's office.
    Scott Olson / Getty Images

As of Tuesday, about 235,000 people had returned absentee ballots in Milwaukee County, either by voting early at the polls, mailing them in or dropping them off. That’s about four times the number returned at this time in the 2016 presidential race.

Some municipalities will count the absentee ballots at the polls. Others, like the city of Milwaukee, will count them at a central location called “central count.” The ballots then get run through vote tabulators — either at central count or at polling places.

When can we expect the unofficial results?

“At this point, because of central count and because of the number of ballots, of absentee ballots that have been received, we are anticipating finishing this process between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m.,” Milwaukee County Elections Director Julietta Henry says.

"Be patient because we want to make sure every vote is counted and is counted accurately. We'll be here 'til it's done."

With over 230,000 ballots so far, it is expected to take until the early hours of Nov. 4 because counting those ballots can’t begin until 7 a.m. on Nov. 3.

“[Central count] has 13 high-speed voting equipments that will allow them to process between 1,000 and 2,000 ballots per hour once they are opened,” she says.

Henry reiterates that the current time is just a projection, as more ballots are coming in every day.

“If it takes longer than that, we just ask that you be patient because we want to make sure every vote is counted and is counted accurately,” she says. “We’ll be here 'til it’s done.”

>>If There's No Election Night Winner, Don't Panic

Watching election results will be different this year because a count may say that 100% of voting precincts have reported, but that does not mean that central count has reported any information. Until the Wisconsin Elections website has announced the central count ballot totals, 100% of the ballots will not be reported.  

“Once they have sent those ballots to our office via modem, we will then check that box. It will now say city of Milwaukee is 100% done,” says Henry.

Tags: 
voting
election
WUWM
WUWM News

Related Content

If There's No Election Night Winner, Don't Panic

By Oct 20, 2020

The pandemic has changed a lot about how we vote this year, including when we may find out who won.

It's possible — because some rules have changed, and some haven't — that Nov. 3 could come and go without a clear answer as to who the next president will be.

Push Is On In Wisconsin To Return 320,000 Outstanding Absentee Ballots

By & Scott Bauer Oct 27, 2020
Scott Olson / Getty Images

Democrats and Republicans in the battleground state of Wisconsin were pushing Tuesday to get 320,000 outstanding absentee ballots returned by the close of polls on Election Day. This comes after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to extend the deadline to receive and count ballots, as Democrats had wanted.

“This is an all-hands-on-deck final push,” said Ben Wikler, who chairs the Wisconsin Democratic Party, which has been advocating absentee voting more aggressively than Republicans.

Wisconsin Officials Worried About Confusion From Vote Count

By & Scott Bauer Oct 20, 2020
Maayan Silver

Confusion could reign in Wisconsin on Election Day when posted results from the closely watched battleground state appear to be complete but don't include thousands of absentee ballots still being counted, members of the state's bipartisan elections commission said Tuesday.

How Wisconsin Voters Can 'Cure' The Hundreds Of Ballots Already Rejected

By Wisconsin Watch & Nora Eckert Oct 27, 2020
Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch

This article is made possible through Votebeat, a nonpartisan reporting project covering local election integrity and voting access.

When Melissa Lemke got a call that her absentee ballot had been rejected, she was convinced there had been some mistake. As an alderwoman in Racine, she knew how important it was to carefully fill out her ballot and envelope, and she’d done so successfully in past elections.

Mayors Of Wisconsin's Largest Cities Lay Out Election Safety Plans

By Oct 27, 2020
Marti Mikkelson

The mayors of Milwaukee and four other cities shared their election coronavirus safety plans and other logistics during a conference call on Monday. Early in-person voting has been underway for a week in Milwaukee. Mayor Tom Barrett says the city has invested $250,000 worth of plexiglass at the polling places to help protect voters and election workers from COVID-19.