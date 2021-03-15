Related Program: 
Monday on Lake Effect: COVID-19 In Prisons, Wisconsin Wolves, Puddlers' Cottages, Bubbler Talk

We look at COVID-19 in Wisconsin’s prisons and the conditions that led to more than half of inmates catching the disease. Then, we talk to a wildlife specialist about why the state should work with tribes on how to coexist with the wolf. We learn the history of the Puddlers' Cottages in Bay View, which could become a historic district. Plus, Bubbler Talk explains why you see so many statues of lions around Milwaukee.

Guests:

  • Vanessa Swales, investigative reporter with Wisconsin Watch
  • Edith Leoso, tribal historic preservation officer for the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa
  • Abi Fergus, wildlife specialist for the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians
  • Ron Winkler, historian landmark chair at Bay View Historical Society
  • Bubbler Talk

Wisconsin Inmates Say Prisons Didn't Protect Them From COVID-19 As Infection Rates Skyrocketed

Prisons have been hotbeds for COVID-19 outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic. According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC), infection rates are five times higher inside correctional facilities than in the state’s general population.

Vanessa Swales is an investigative reporter for the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism and recently wrote a story about how COVID-19 has affected Wisconsin prisons.

What's With All The Lion Statues, Milwaukee?

In the The Wizard of Oz, Dorothy famously exlaimed: “Lions and Tigers and Bears!” Well, in Milwaukee, it might just be “Lions!”

Our Bubbler Talk question asker Hannah Tahtinen wondered:

"I want to know if I'm imagining it, but does Milwaukee have a thing for lion statues?"

You may have seen them — sitting majestically, with their long manes and clawed feet carved in stone or iron façade on houses, inside movie theaters and beside bridges.