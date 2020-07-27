Monday on Lake Effect: Federal Agents In Milwaukee, Fit For You, Evolving Hospitality Industry

Monday on Lake Effect:
We hear what it could be like to have federal agents in Milwaukee. Then our Fit For You segment asks: even though gyms are open during the coronavirus pandemic, is it safe to go? We learn about the Milwaukee Independent Restaurant Coalition and what they hope to change in the hospitality industry. Plus, an epidemiologist gives her advice on how to protest safely in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Guests:
- Rebecca Ellis, reporter for Oregon Public Broadcasting
- Dr. Joyce Sanchez, infectious disease specialist at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin
- Dan Jacobs, co-founder of the Milwaukee Independent Restaurant Coalition
- Dr. Laura Cassidy, research director for the Institute for Health & Equity at the Medical College of Wisconsin