Monday on Lake Effect: Milwaukee DNC, Affordable Housing, Garden Maintenance, Making Masks

Monday on Lake Effect:
We hear from the secretary for the Democratic National Committee about what to expect from the scaled down convention. Then, we look at a new report about affordable housing in the City of Milwaukee. We learn some summer garden maintenance tips and the right time to pick your veggies. And, how local arts organizations are putting masks and face shields in the hands of frontline workers.
Guests:
- Jason Rae, secretary for the Democratic National Committee
- Joe Peterangelo, senior researcher for the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Melinda Myers, gardening expert
- Jared Clarkin, director of production at Milwaukee Rep