Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Thursday on Lake Effect: 'Ahead of the Curve,' Women's Suffrage Movement, Female Heart Attacks

By Lake Effect 3 hours ago

Thursday on Lake Effect: 

We meet the subject of the documentary, Ahead of the Curve, which tells the story of the founder of the world’s most successful lesbian magazine. Then, we learn about the lesser-told history of the women involved in the suffrage movement. We hear an essay about size stigma. Plus, we look at disparities in how men and women experience heart attacks.

Guests:

  • Jen Rainin, director and co-producer Ahead of the Curve; Franco Stevens, lead cast and founder of Curve magazine
  • Veronica Chambers, editor for narrative projects at The New York Times
  • Jessica Young, community activist and writer
  • Dr. Nicole Lohr, medical director of cardiovascular clinical trials at Froedert & an associate professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin

Related Content

'Ahead Of The Curve': How The World's Most Successful Lesbian Magazine Created Positive Visibility

By & Oct 27, 2020
Courtesy of Ahead of the Curve

Nowadays, there are multiple LGBTQ media outlets for people around the world to tap into and see themselves and their stories represented. But this hasn’t always been the case.

When Franco Stevens realized she was a lesbian, there was hardly any representation of queer women. So in 1990, she decided to change that and founded Curve — the best-selling lesbian lifestyle magazine that still exists today.

'Finish The Fight' Spotlights Diverse Suffragists Left Out Of History Lessons

By Aug 18, 2020
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Tuesday marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which grants women the right to vote in the United States. Images of older, white women in victorian dress marching in the streets may come to mind, but there were many more women involved in securing the right to vote.

Essay: Black Women And Size Stigma

By Jessica Young Sep 23, 2020
lpictures / stock.adobe.com

Sizeism or size discrimination is the idea that people are prejudged or discriminated against because of their body type or size. Sizeism can cause problems in one’s workplace, social and love life, and can affect health outcomes.

Community activist and essayist Jessica Young touches on the negative consequences of sizeism, especially among women of color, in her essay “Black Women and Size Stigma."

Recognizing Women's Heart Attack Symptoms

By Dec 16, 2019
Alexander Raths / stock.adobe.com

It’s a common scene in sitcoms and films: Something chaotic happens, an older character looks overwhelmed, and they begin to grab at their chest. We all recognize it as the classic signs of a heart attack. But for many women, these scenes can be misleading.

Although heart disease is the most common cause of death for women in the U.S., cultural representations of heart attacks rarely present many of the typical symptoms for women