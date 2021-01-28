Thursday on Lake Effect: BLOC, 'Milwaukee Night and Day,' Spider Mites, Milwaukee Music Roundup

Thursday on Lake Effect:

We hear from the executive director of BLOC about how they encouraged civic engagement in 2020 and what they’re focusing on now that the election cycle has ended. Then, local artist Dick Blau shares his latest project “Milwaukee Night and Day,” a photo-film that captures 10 years of scenes from downtown. We learn how to get rid of spider mites, and why winter leaves houseplants so vulnerable to these pests. Plus, give you some new music to check out in the Milwaukee Music Roundup.