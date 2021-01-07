Thursday on Lake Effect: Washington D.C. Riot, 2020 Wisconsin Politics, 5 Things To Do

Thursday on Lake Effect:
We get analysis on the riots in Washington D.C. from a national security expert. Then, we’ll explore the past year of Wisconsin politics, and look at the power struggle between Governor Tony Evers and Republicans in the legislature. We hear from the outgoing executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission and his hopes for future elections in the city. Plus, look at some events happening in Milwaukee this month, including one of the nation’s oldest celebrations of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Guests:
- David Priess, Chief Operating Officer of the Lawfare Institute
- Paru Shah, associate professor in the Department of Political Science at UW-Milwaukee
- Neil Albrecht, outgoing executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission
- Adam Carr, deputy editor for community engagement at the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service