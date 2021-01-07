Related Program: 
Thursday on Lake Effect: Washington D.C. Riot, 2020 Wisconsin Politics, 5 Things To Do

By Lake Effect 9 minutes ago

Thursday on Lake Effect:

We get analysis on the riots in Washington D.C. from a national security expert. Then, we’ll explore the past year of Wisconsin politics, and look at the power struggle between Governor Tony Evers and Republicans in the legislature. We hear from the outgoing executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission and his hopes for future elections in the city. Plus, look at some events happening in Milwaukee this month, including one of the nation’s oldest celebrations of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Guests:

  • David Priess, Chief Operating Officer of the Lawfare Institute
  • Paru Shah, associate professor in the Department of Political Science at UW-Milwaukee
  • Neil Albrecht, outgoing executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission
  • Adam Carr, deputy editor for community engagement at the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Presidential Election, COVID-19 Response & Inaction: A Look Back At 2020 Politics In Wisconsin

In 2020, Wisconsin was thrust into the political spotlight. Serving as a key swing state for the presidential election, playing virtual host to the Democratic National Convention and taking on the national conversation around police reform all put eyes on Wisconsin.

But UW-Milwaukee political science professor Paru Shah says much of Wisconsin politics was characterized by inaction.

A Look Back At Neil Albrecht's 15 Years With The Milwaukee Election Commission

Voting is the foundation of democracy, and we must make voting easier for communities that have been historically disenfranchised. That's a firmly held belief of former executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission Neil Albrecht.

Albrecht became deputy director of the commission in 2005, later becoming executive director in 2012. He says he was inspired to serve in the roles after working at the Social Development Foundation, the largest anti-poverty organization in the state.

5 Things To Do This January In Milwaukee

The new year has arrived. Though the pandemic is still here, there are great Milwaukee events (in-person and virtual) to enjoy.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Adam Carr from the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service has joined Lake Effect to talk about community events in Milwaukee. The list includes a wide array of things to enjoy, both virtually and in-person, this January.

1. Yoga with Malkia at Milwaukee Turner Ballroom