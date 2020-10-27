Tuesday on Lake Effect: Life & Death of Maricella Chairez, Holiday Safety, 'Ahead of the Curve'

Tuesday on Lake Effect:
We learn about the life of Maricella Chairez and what led to her death in a Racine jail. Then, we talk about safe ways to enjoy the upcoming holidays while preparing for more cases of COVID-19. Plus, we meet the subject of the new documentary Ahead of the Curve which tells the story of the founder of the world’s most successful lesbian magazine.
Guests:
- Rory Linnane, reporter who covers public health for the Ideas Lab at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Franco Stevens, lead cast and founder of Curve magazine; Amanda Simanek, professor of epidemiology at UW-Milwaukee
- Jen Rainin, director and co-producer of Ahead of the Curve