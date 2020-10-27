Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Tuesday on Lake Effect: Life & Death of Maricella Chairez, Holiday Safety, 'Ahead of the Curve'

By Lake Effect 50 minutes ago

Tuesday on Lake Effect

We learn about the life of Maricella Chairez and what led to her death in a Racine jail. Then, we talk about safe ways to enjoy the upcoming holidays while preparing for more cases of COVID-19. Plus, we meet the subject of the new documentary Ahead of the Curve which tells the story of the founder of the world’s most successful lesbian magazine.

Guests:

  • Rory Linnane, reporter who covers public health for the Ideas Lab at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
  • Franco Stevens, lead cast and founder of Curve magazine; Amanda Simanek, professor of epidemiology at UW-Milwaukee
  • Jen Rainin, director and co-producer of Ahead of the Curve