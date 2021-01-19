Tuesday on Lake Effect: Top Wisconsin Research of 2020, Racial Justice Movement, 'WWII On Film'

Tuesday on Lake Effect:
We go over the top 5 research findings of 2020 from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. We hear from a racial justice activist about how the movement continues in the new year and a Milwaukee healthcare worker describes her experience getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Then, we learn about World War II on film and the popularity of micro weddings. Plus, Bubbler Talk is back with a tribute to basement bars.
Guests:
- Rob Henken, president of the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Andro Jacobs, racial justice activist in Kenosha
- Kate Cruz, local speech therapist in an acute care medical setting
- Dave Luhrssen, author of World War II on Film
- Kristin Reisenauer, owner and lead wedding planner of Natural Elegance Events
- Bubbler Talk