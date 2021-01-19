Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Tuesday on Lake Effect: Top Wisconsin Research of 2020, Racial Justice Movement, 'WWII On Film'

Tuesday on Lake Effect

We go over the top 5 research findings of 2020 from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. We hear from a racial justice activist about how the movement continues in the new year and a Milwaukee healthcare worker describes her experience getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Then, we learn about World War II on film and the popularity of micro weddings. Plus, Bubbler Talk is back with a tribute to basement bars.

Guests:

  • Rob Henken, president of the Wisconsin Policy Forum
  • Andro Jacobs, racial justice activist in Kenosha
  • Kate Cruz, local speech therapist in an acute care medical setting
  • Dave Luhrssen, author of World War II on Film
  • Kristin Reisenauer, owner and lead wedding planner of Natural Elegance Events
  • Bubbler Talk

Related Content

Wisconsin Policy Forum President Discusses Top 5 Findings Of 2020

Every year the Wisconsin Policy Forum releases a top five list of their most important findings from the year.

Rob Henken is the president of the Wisconsin Policy Forum and he discusses each finding.

1. Shift to online shopping helps taxpayers but not state budget.

'I Felt Relieved And Encouraged' Says Milwaukee Health Care Worker On Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine

The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Wisconsin on Dec. 14, 2020 with the first vaccinations that afternoon.

Wisconsin is currently in phase 1a of the vaccination effort, which includes health care workers, first responders and those in long-term care facilities.

Kate is a speech therapist in an acute care medical setting. She is one of the many Wisconsin health care workers who has gotten the first dose of the vaccine.

'World War II On Film' Explores The Genre's Accuracy Of Films About The War

From 1942 to 1945, Hollywood created over 200 movies centered around World War II. Thus creating the genre of World War II films, which continued in its popularity even into the 21st Century.

In a new book, “World War II On Film”, author Dave Luhrssen examines the genre through 12 movies and explains how they painted a picture of the war that often blurred the lines of reality.

How Micro Weddings Give Couples More Personalization And Time With Guests At Their Celebration

Micro weddings or weddings with under 75 guests were growing in popularity even before gathering limits were put in place due to the pandemic. While traditional, big weddings are on hold as COVID-19 continues to devastate Wisconsin, celebrations will happen again one day.

With high costs and extra planning associated with long guest lists, micro weddings can be a way to create a more intimate feeling during your wedding celebration.

A Celebration Of Milwaukee's Home Basement Bars

For the kickoff of our new season of Bubbler Talk, I thought I would tackle a question from our listener Erin Christie.

“Can you do an appreciation segment on the prevalence of basement bars in Milwaukee?”

Ah, the basement bar. Raised in the Milwaukee area, I remember them well.