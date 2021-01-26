Tuesday on Lake Effect: Warm Winter, Disparities in STEM Careers, Bubbler Talk, Clover MKE

Tuesday on Lake Effect:

We look at what mild, winter temperatures could mean for our region and how they may be related to climate change. We examine a new report on the number of people graduating with STEM degrees and the disparities in the field. Bubbler Talk looks at how mental health care is provided in Milwaukee. Plus, we meet the owners of a new plant shop in Milwaukee focused on sustainability. And we meet two filmmakers behind a virtual exploration of Milwaukee.

Guests: