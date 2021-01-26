Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Tuesday on Lake Effect: Warm Winter, Disparities in STEM Careers, Bubbler Talk, Clover MKE

By Lake Effect 33 minutes ago

Tuesday on Lake Effect

We look at what mild, winter temperatures could mean for our region and how they may be related to climate change. We examine a new report on the number of people graduating with STEM degrees and the disparities in the field. Bubbler Talk looks at how mental health care is provided in Milwaukee. Plus, we meet the owners of a new plant shop in Milwaukee focused on sustainability. And we meet two filmmakers behind a virtual exploration of Milwaukee.

Guests:

  • Paul Roebber, distinguished professor of atmospheric science at UW-Milwaukee
  • Joe Peterangelo, senior researcher at the Wisconsin Policy Forum
  • Bubbler Talk
  • Maggie Murphy and Sissy Butner, owners of Clover MKE
  • Samer Ghani and Andrew Kosmalski, videographers behind the Explore Milwaukee Virtual Experience

Related Content

Mental Health Care In Milwaukee County Could Include New Emergency Center

By Jan 22, 2021
Chuck Quirmbach

Today, Bubbler Talk looks at the status of mental health care in the Milwaukee area. Our question comes from listener and Milwaukee resident Scott Bollen. He often drives by the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center in Wauwatosa and notices a disparity between one modern facility and one set of older buildings.

VISIT Milwaukee Creates Virtual Tour Of The City Through 30 Short Videos

By & Aug 21, 2020
Samer Ghani

As most things in our lives have turned virtual, it turns out tourism can as well. VISIT Milwaukee collaborated with two photographers and videographers to create a series of videos narrated by Milwaukee community members to help people explore the city virtually.