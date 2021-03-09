Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Tuesday on Lake Effect: Wisconsin Infrastructure, Outdoor Recreation Funding, Warner Grand Theatre

By Lake Effect 2 hours ago

Tuesday on Lake Effect

We look at Wisconsin’s overall infrastructure grade according to the American Society of Civil Engineers’ Report Card. Then, more people got outside during the pandemic and a new report looks at how that might shift funding for outdoor recreation. Astronomy contributor Jean Creighton explains how you can best see the Northern Lights in Wisconsin. Plus, we learn about some of the obstacles the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra overcame in renovating the Warner Grand Theatre. And a Lake Effect contributor shares an essay on seeing a light at the end of the tunnel for the pandemic.

Guests:

  • Darren Olson, vice chair of the committee on American’s infrastructure with the American Society of Civil Engineers
  • Jason Stein, research director for the Wisconsin Policy Forum
  • Jean Creighton, director of the Manfred Olsen Planetarium at UWM
  • Mark Niehaus, president and executive director of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; John Rolloff, senior director of operation
  • Barbara Miner, local writer and producer

Will Wisconsin Budgets Reflect Surge In Outdoor Activities During Pandemic?

By & 1 hour ago
lightpoet / stock.adobe.com

As bars, movie theaters and other indoor entertainment venues shut their doors due to COVID-19, Wisconsin has seen a dramatic increase in people heading outdoors to try and find some relief from the pandemic.

A report by the Wisconsin Policy Forum, titled "Take It Outside: Pandemic Spurs Outdoor Pursuits," takes a deep dive into just how much of an anomaly 2020 was and what it could mean for outdoor funding going forward.

After Four Years Of Renovation, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Ready To Unveil Their New Home

By & 1 hour ago
Joy Powers

The Warner Grand Theatre opened in 1931 and immediately became Milwaukee’s fanciest movie theater. Its art deco lobby was meant to portray luxury and glamour for every Milwaukeean who stepped inside.

After 64 years, in 1995 the building, then owned by the Marcus Corporation, closed its doors. The theater sat vacant until 2017, when the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO) purchased it and began plans to renovate. Now, four years later, the MSO is ready to welcome audiences back into the newly renovated performance space, renamed the Bradley Symphony Center.

Essay: Waiting

By Mar 3, 2021
Rawf8 / stock.adobe.com

Lake Effect essayist Barbara Miner has been writing about her experiences throughout the pandemic. Miner, a local writer, photographer, and producer has been vaccinated and has a new outlook on the pandemic. She reflects on it in her essay, “Waiting.”

I have spent much of the last year waiting. But I didn’t realize how profoundly COVID had shaped my sense of time until, during the dark days of the fall, I picked up Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot.” Perhaps, I thought, the play might offer some perspective.