Lake Effect

Wednesday on Lake Effect: Addressing Addiction, Opioid Epidemic Awareness, Muralist Vedale Hill

By Lake Effect 1 hour ago

Wednesday on Lake Effect

How a new partnership between WisHope and the Ripon Police Department hopes to address addiction. Then we speak with a local advocate for opioid awareness and research, who's just seventeen-years-old. Plus, muralist Vedale Hill talks about the importance of public art and its messaging.

GUESTS:

  • Peter Brunzelle, executive director of WisHope; Bill Wallner, Chief of Police for the City of Ripon Police Department
  • Neil Dogra, founder of the Opioid Epidemic Awareness Campaign
  • Vedale Hill, artist & activist