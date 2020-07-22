Wednesday on Lake Effect: Addressing Addiction, Opioid Epidemic Awareness, Muralist Vedale Hill

Wednesday on Lake Effect:
How a new partnership between WisHope and the Ripon Police Department hopes to address addiction. Then we speak with a local advocate for opioid awareness and research, who's just seventeen-years-old. Plus, muralist Vedale Hill talks about the importance of public art and its messaging.
GUESTS:
- Peter Brunzelle, executive director of WisHope; Bill Wallner, Chief of Police for the City of Ripon Police Department
- Neil Dogra, founder of the Opioid Epidemic Awareness Campaign
- Vedale Hill, artist & activist