Lake Effect

Wednesday on Lake Effect: College Enrollment, COVID Earners, Strong Milwaukee Center, Fashion School

Wednesday on Lake Effect

We hear from admissions staff at Cardinal Stritch University about how the pandemic continues to impact freshmen enrollment. Then, our COVID Earners series highlights the struggles freelance artists have felt during the pandemic. We learn how the Strong Milwaukee Center is addressing children’s mental health. We’ll tell you about the work being done at the Wisconsin Water Week Conference and learn about Milwaukee’s new Edessa School of Fashion.

  • Shaun Keating, undergrad admissions director at Cardinal Stritch University; Mark Quistorf, director of financial aid at Cardinal Stritch University
  • Bardaris Hampton, freelance graphic designer
  • Mario Costantini, chair of the board of directors at Strong Milwaukee Center; Dr. Ashley Schoof, director of Strong Program; Tamika Johnson, parent
  • Eric Olson, director of the Extension Lakes Program at UW-Stevens Point
  • Lynne Dixon, academic dean & lead developer at Edessa School of Fashion

Wisconsin Water Week: Conference Connects Researchers & Public To Help Critical Resource

People from all across the state of Wisconsin are coming together virtually this week to talk about one of the state’s most important resources — water.

2021 Wisconsin Water Week is a conference meant to bring river and lake lovers from all over Wisconsin together to share research, educational strategies and new ideas about how to care for the water of the state.