Lake Effect

Wednesday on Lake Effect: Local Poet, Interactive Play, Vaccine Testimonial, 5 Things To Do

By Lake Effect 59 minutes ago

Wednesday on Lake Effect

We hear from a UW-Madison professor who used the first cookbook written by a Black woman to inspire a new book of poetry. We’ll tell you about a new choose your own adventure play that requires audience engagement. A Milwaukee healthcare worker explains the impact getting the coronavirus vaccine has had on his life. We’ll tell you about five things to do this month to celebrate Black History and Valentine’s Day. Plus, how you can explore the Milwaukee Public Museum virtually while it’s closed due to COVID-19.

Guests:

  • Cherene Sherrard, UW-Madison English professor and poet
  • Jeff Frank, director of Escape From Peligro Island; Nadja Simmonds, actor
  • William, medical scribe in Milwaukee
  • Adam Carr, deputy editor for community engagement at Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
  • Jenni Tetzlaff, Milwaukee Public Museum’s director of integrated marketing

First Stage Theater Uses Virtual Stage To Put On A Choose Your Own Adventure Play

By & 46 minutes ago
First Stage Theater

While in-person theater performances haven’t happened for almost a year, First Stage theater company is getting creative with their completely digital season. They have put together a choose your own adventure play that allows audiences to decide what happens next to young hero Callaway Brown.

The play, called "Escape From Peligro Island," follows Callaway Brown, who is stranded on a desert island and needs the audience’s help to choose what happens next. Throughout the play, audience members are given the chance to vote for one of two options via their phones.

Milwaukee Health Care Worker Says Getting The Vaccine Gives Him 'A Big Safety Net'

By 1 hour ago
myskin / stock.adobe.com

Wisconsin has moved into phase 1b of the vaccination roll out, meaning teachers, essential workers and everyone 65 years or older has become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

To make sure people know what it’s like to get the vaccine, Lake Effect asked medical professionals who have been vaccinated to share their story about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

William is a medical scribe in Milwaukee, and he got his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Jan. 4. He says despite knowing there could be side effects of getting the vaccine, he was still excited to get it.

Milwaukee Public Museum Offers Virtual Tours, With The Help Of Google

By & Jun 16, 2020
Screenshot / Google Maps

Many organizations are finding new ways to engage with the public during the coronavirus pandemic. Like most places, the Milwaukee Public Museum has remained closed. But a new partnership with Google is allowing people back inside the museum without leaving home.