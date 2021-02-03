Wednesday on Lake Effect: Local Poet, Interactive Play, Vaccine Testimonial, 5 Things To Do

Wednesday on Lake Effect:
We hear from a UW-Madison professor who used the first cookbook written by a Black woman to inspire a new book of poetry. We’ll tell you about a new choose your own adventure play that requires audience engagement. A Milwaukee healthcare worker explains the impact getting the coronavirus vaccine has had on his life. We’ll tell you about five things to do this month to celebrate Black History and Valentine’s Day. Plus, how you can explore the Milwaukee Public Museum virtually while it’s closed due to COVID-19.
Guests:
- Cherene Sherrard, UW-Madison English professor and poet
- Jeff Frank, director of Escape From Peligro Island; Nadja Simmonds, actor
- William, medical scribe in Milwaukee
- Adam Carr, deputy editor for community engagement at Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
- Jenni Tetzlaff, Milwaukee Public Museum’s director of integrated marketing