Wednesday on Lake Effect: Transgender Military Ban, UW-Milwaukee Equity Work, COVID-19 Scams

Wednesday on Lake Effect:
We hear from the director of Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment, about his work to help end the transgender military ban. UW-Milwaukee’s top leader overseeing diversity and equity efforts describes her hopes for the future as she gets ready to retire. We learn about COVID-19 scams and how to deal with them. Plus, composer Paul Williams talks about his work on Fortunate Sons premiering this weekend at Skylight Music Theatre.
Guests:
- Dr. Jesse Ehrenfeld, director of the Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment
- Joan Prince, vice chancellor of Global Inclusion and Engagement at UW-Milwaukee
- Lisa Schiller, director of investigations at the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin
- Paul Williams, composer; Eric Cohen, playwright; Michael Unger, artistic director of Skylight Theatre