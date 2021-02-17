Related Program: 
Lake Effect

Wednesday on Lake Effect: Transgender Military Ban, UW-Milwaukee Equity Work, COVID-19 Scams

Wednesday on Lake Effect

We hear from the director of Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment, about his work to help end the transgender military ban. UW-Milwaukee’s top leader overseeing diversity and equity efforts describes her hopes for the future as she gets ready to retire. We learn about COVID-19 scams and how to deal with them. Plus, composer Paul Williams talks about his work on Fortunate Sons premiering this weekend at Skylight Music Theatre. 

Guests:

  • Dr. Jesse Ehrenfeld, director of the Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment
  • Joan Prince, vice chancellor of Global Inclusion and Engagement at UW-Milwaukee
  • Lisa Schiller, director of investigations at the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin
  • Paul Williams, composer; Eric Cohen, playwright; Michael Unger, artistic director of Skylight Theatre

Related Content

After 20-Year Career At UWM, Joan Prince Reflects On Diversity And Inclusion In Higher Ed

Courtesy UWM

One of UW-Milwaukee’s top administrators is retiring after 20 years at the university. Joan Prince, Vice Chancellor of Global Inclusion and Engagement, has overseen diversity and equity efforts at the university.

Prince is also a four-time graduate of UWM, earning two bachelors’ degrees, a master’s degree and a doctorate.

During her time at UWM, Prince worked to increase diversity in the school’s study abroad programs.