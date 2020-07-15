Wednesday on Lake Effect: WI Supreme Court Decisions, Black Trans Inequality, 'Our Bodies Stay Home'

Wednesday on Lake Effect:
We learn how two recent decisions from the Wisconsin Supreme Court could impact the power of the executive branch. Then, two women talk about their experiences as Black and trans people, and the many inequities faced by transgender people. Plus, we learn about a coronavirus children’s book inspired by a writing competition.
Guests:
- Paul Nolette, associate professor and chair in the Department of Political Science at Marquette University
- Elle Halo, community activist and board member of Diverse & Resilient; Naomi Antrell-Jones, prep services coordinator for youth at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin
- Lora Hyler, author of Our Bodies Stay Home, Our Imagination Runs Free