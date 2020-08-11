Wisconsin Election Results — 2020 Fall Partisan Primary

The Aug. 11 election in Wisconsin includes primary races for the House of Representatives, the state Senate, and the state Assembly.

Election results may not be available Tuesday night. When results are in the projected winners will be marked in bold.

Representative in Congress

District 1

Josh Pade (D)

Roger Polack (D)

Bryan Steil (R), incumbent

District 3

Ron Kind (D), incumbent

Mark Neumann (D)

Jessi Ebben (R)

Derrick Van Orden (R)

District 4

Gwen Moore (D)

Tim Rogers (R)

Cindy Werner (R)

District 5

Tom Palzewicz (D)

Cliff DeTemple (R)

Scott Fitzgerald (R)

District 6

Michael Beardsley (D)

Matthew Boor (D)

Jessica King (D)

Glenn Grothman (R), incumbent

State Senate

District 6

Michelle Bryant (D)

LaTonya Johnson (D), incumbent

Alciro Deacon (R)

District 28

Adam Murphy (D)

Steve Bobowski (R)

Julian Bradley (R)

Marina Croft (R)

Jim Engstrand (R)

Dan Griffin (R)

Representative to the Assembly

District 8

JoAnna Bautch (D)

Sylvia Ortiz-Velez (D)

Angel C. Sanchez (R)

Ruben Velez (R)

District 9

Marisabel Cabrera (D)

Christian Saldivar (D)

Veronica Diaz (R)

District 11

Curtis Cook II (D)

Dora Drake (D)

Carl Gates (D)

Tomika Vukovic (D)

Orlando Owens (R)

District 14

Robyn Vining (D), incumbent

Linda Boucher (R)

Bonnie Lee (R)

Steven Shevey (R)

District 17

Mike Brox (D)

Supreme Moore Omokunde (D)

Chris Walton (D)

Abie Eisenbach (R)

District 60

Robert Brooks (R), incumbent

Chris Reimer (R)

District 82

Jacob Malinowski (D)

Paul McCreary (D)

Theodore Kafkas (R)

Ken Skowronski (R), incumbent

District 98

Adam Neylon (R), incumbent

Rob Ochoa (R)