Wisconsin Election Results — 2020 Fall Partisan Primary

By WUWM Staff 33 minutes ago

The Aug. 11 election in Wisconsin includes primary races for the House of Representatives, the state Senate, and the state Assembly.

>>Milwaukee Election Officials Promise More Polling Places, Workers In Tuesday's Election
>>How Milwaukee's Making Sure Mail-In Ballots Are Counted And Secure
>>How To Vote In Milwaukee During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Election results may not be available Tuesday night. When results are in the projected winners will be marked in bold. 

Representative in Congress

District 1
Josh Pade (D)
Roger Polack (D)
Bryan Steil (R), incumbent

District 3
Ron Kind (D), incumbent
Mark Neumann (D)
Jessi Ebben (R)
Derrick Van Orden (R)

District 4
Gwen Moore (D)
Tim Rogers (R)
Cindy Werner (R)

District 5
Tom Palzewicz (D)
Cliff DeTemple (R)
Scott Fitzgerald (R)

District 6
Michael Beardsley (D)
Matthew Boor (D)
Jessica King (D)
Glenn Grothman (R), incumbent

State Senate
District 6
Michelle Bryant (D)
LaTonya Johnson (D), incumbent
Alciro Deacon (R)

District 28
Adam Murphy (D)
Steve Bobowski (R)
Julian Bradley (R)
Marina Croft (R)
Jim Engstrand (R)
Dan Griffin (R)

Representative to the Assembly
District 8
JoAnna Bautch (D)
Sylvia Ortiz-Velez (D)
Angel C. Sanchez (R)
Ruben Velez (R)

District 9
Marisabel Cabrera (D)
Christian Saldivar (D)
Veronica Diaz (R)

District 11
Curtis Cook II (D)
Dora Drake (D)
Carl Gates (D)
Tomika Vukovic (D)
Orlando Owens (R)

District 14
Robyn Vining (D), incumbent
Linda Boucher (R)
Bonnie Lee (R)
Steven Shevey (R)

District 17
Mike Brox (D)
Supreme Moore Omokunde (D)
Chris Walton (D)
Abie Eisenbach (R)

District 60
Robert Brooks (R), incumbent
Chris Reimer (R)

District 82
Jacob Malinowski (D)
Paul McCreary (D)
Theodore Kafkas (R)
Ken Skowronski (R), incumbent

District 98
Adam Neylon (R), incumbent
Rob Ochoa (R)

Tags: 
WUWM
election

Related Content

Milwaukee Election Officials Promise More Polling Places, Workers In Tuesday's Election

By Aug 10, 2020
Marti Mikkelson

Gov. Tony Evers called up the Wisconsin National Guard last week to help staff the polls for Tuesday’s fall partisan primaries. Municipal clerks across the state reported they were short about 900 election workers, including in some areas of Milwaukee County. But in the city of Milwaukee, officials say they won’t need the Guard and they don’t expect a repeat of problems from the April election.

How Wisconsin's 23,000 Rejected Absentee Ballots Could Spell Trouble For The November Election

By Tom Scheck (APM Reports) & Geoff Hing (APM Reports) & Dee J. Hall (Wisconsin Watch) Aug 5, 2020
Will Cioci / Wisconsin Watch

For months, President Donald Trump has alleged without evidence that any expansion of mail-in voting in the 2020 election will lead to “tremendous” fraud and a “rigged” election. 

But an APM Reports analysis of voter data from Wisconsin’s April primary shows a far more measurable and consequential effect of mail-in voting — rejected ballots. Slightly more than 23,000 ballots were thrown out, mostly because those voters or their witnesses missed at least one line on a form.

Another Election Day In Wisconsin Means More Voting Access Challenges For People With Disabilities

By Aug 6, 2020
Rendering supplied by Independence First

Thousands of people with disabilities are hoping to vote in Wisconsin on Aug. 11, in November, and in many other elections in the years ahead. But advocates say people in wheelchairs, the visually impaired, and people with other concerns have a more difficult time exercising their right to vote. Technology is helping ease some problems, but not all.

How Milwaukee's Making Sure Mail-In Ballots Are Counted And Secure

By & 21 hours ago
Michelle Maternowski

Election officials are encouraging people to vote by mail, saying it's the safest voting option during the coronavirus pandemic. But President Donald Trump and other Republicans are making unfounded claims that mail-in ballots are a set-up for fraud.

Some voters are also worried about mail-in ballots getting lost or not delivered based on the April 7 election, when Wisconsin held an election in the chaos of a new pandemic and a series of last-minute legal changes.