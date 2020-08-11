Wisconsin Election Results — 2020 Fall Partisan Primary

The Aug. 11 election in Wisconsin includes primary races for the House of Representatives, the state Senate, and the state Assembly.
>>Milwaukee Election Officials Promise More Polling Places, Workers In Tuesday's Election
>>How Milwaukee's Making Sure Mail-In Ballots Are Counted And Secure
>>How To Vote In Milwaukee During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Election results may not be available Tuesday night. When results are in the projected winners will be marked in bold.
Representative in Congress
District 1
Josh Pade (D)
Roger Polack (D)
Bryan Steil (R), incumbent
District 3
Ron Kind (D), incumbent
Mark Neumann (D)
Jessi Ebben (R)
Derrick Van Orden (R)
District 4
Gwen Moore (D)
Tim Rogers (R)
Cindy Werner (R)
District 5
Tom Palzewicz (D)
Cliff DeTemple (R)
Scott Fitzgerald (R)
District 6
Michael Beardsley (D)
Matthew Boor (D)
Jessica King (D)
Glenn Grothman (R), incumbent
State Senate
District 6
Michelle Bryant (D)
LaTonya Johnson (D), incumbent
Alciro Deacon (R)
District 28
Adam Murphy (D)
Steve Bobowski (R)
Julian Bradley (R)
Marina Croft (R)
Jim Engstrand (R)
Dan Griffin (R)
Representative to the Assembly
District 8
JoAnna Bautch (D)
Sylvia Ortiz-Velez (D)
Angel C. Sanchez (R)
Ruben Velez (R)
District 9
Marisabel Cabrera (D)
Christian Saldivar (D)
Veronica Diaz (R)
District 11
Curtis Cook II (D)
Dora Drake (D)
Carl Gates (D)
Tomika Vukovic (D)
Orlando Owens (R)
District 14
Robyn Vining (D), incumbent
Linda Boucher (R)
Bonnie Lee (R)
Steven Shevey (R)
District 17
Mike Brox (D)
Supreme Moore Omokunde (D)
Chris Walton (D)
Abie Eisenbach (R)
District 60
Robert Brooks (R), incumbent
Chris Reimer (R)
District 82
Jacob Malinowski (D)
Paul McCreary (D)
Theodore Kafkas (R)
Ken Skowronski (R), incumbent
District 98
Adam Neylon (R), incumbent
Rob Ochoa (R)