There's no better time for Milwaukee's Blackity Black Holiday Market

This Small Business Saturday, there’s a way to support Milwaukee’s Black-owned businesses. It’s HYFIN’s Blackity Black Holiday Market at Turner Hall Ballroom, featuring more than 40 local Black entrepreneurs. They’re makers and creators of handmade crafts, art, fashion, skincare and specialty foods.

An extended conversation with Tarik Moody, creative director of HYFIN, Milwaukee's digital first Black music and culture platform and Gevonchai Hudnall-Vogel of Ghetto Mantras, a Black-woman run wellness brand.

Jennifer Ellis / HYFIN Discover crafts, art, fashion, and more at HYFIN’s Blackity Black Holiday Market.

Tarik Moody is one of the organizers. He’s the creative director of HYFIN , Milwaukee’s digital-first Black music and culture platform. He sat down with one of the business owners, Gevonchai Hudnall-Vogel of Ghetto Mantras , to tell us more, including the catchy name.

“I just remember seeing that on a post somewhere like it was Black History Month. Someone posted, 'I'm Black all year long, but in February I'm Blackity Black.’ So, it's like, yeah, we’re going to [name it that.]”

Jennifer Ellis / HYFIN Celebrate community, culture, and creativity at HYFIN’s Blackity Black Holiday Market.

This is the third year HYFIN has been organizing the market. “I realized that no one was doing anything really [locally] on Small Business Saturday,” says Moody. “I see a lot of big markets and I figure why don't we do a big market for Small Business Saturday.”

There will be a food court featuring Black-owned food businesses, a Black Santa, Black elves DJs from HYFIN. They also have some performances that their partner Culture X Design will be working on, as well as resource tables for local organizations.

Jennifer Ellis Discover unique handmade head coverings and support local creativity at HYFIN's Blackity Black Holiday Market.

One of the businesses is Ghetto Mantras. “Everything went into starting Ghetto Mantras,” says Hudnall-Vogel. It’s a self-care brand that focuses on Black women. She will have a book of mantras for sale, crew necks, and a package with candles and affirmation bracelets to help people feel better and get through their day.

Moody says efforts like this market can be key for small Black-owned businesses. “Opening a business is tough no matter what color you are. But it's tougher for a Black-owned business in the country, especially even in Milwaukee,” Moody says. “ Less than 2% of the total businesses in Milwaukee are Black-owned, which is less than the national average.”

“Also, according to McKinsey, there's a report out there that about only about 4% of Black businesses stay open past three and a half years, compared to all businesses, which are at 55%,” Moody explains. “So, there are a lot of challenges being a small business owner, but even more challenges being a Black-owned business, including capital, access to loans, a lot of issues.”

Moody says marketing is one of the most important tools for a new business, and that’s also something most people do not like to spend on. He feels like, as a media outlet, HYFIN can have an impact. “So, we use our strength to not only have an opportunity for people to shop, but also to bring awareness. There's a lot of business I didn't even know existed, who signed up, right. So that's another thing.”

Jennifer Ellis Courtesy of HYFIN

Moody mentions a Milwaukee po’ boy shop that will be at the market, which he discovered while traveling down Martin Luther King Drive. “And I drive by, and it’s called Who Dat Po’ Boys . I didn't know [about it]. Like, there was no blog about this. There was no press release about it. And then I saw them. I tried them and was like, ‘wow, this is great.’”

He says these are the types of businesses and products people need to know about, and they will be featured at the market.

“I mean, one, you gotta come out and enjoy some great music and vibes, but also get to support some businesses that you might never have heard of,” Moody says. “You might be surprised and like, ‘wow, I didn't even know this exists!’ That is the best feeling in the world. Milwaukee is very proud to be local, right? This is an opportunity to really resonate that for a community that definitely needs the support.”