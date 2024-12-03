Ajamou Butler talks the future of Heal the Hood MKE & what's next for him following new move

Heal the Hearts. Heal the Homes. Heal the Hoods. That’s been Heal the Hood MKE’s motto since its founding in 2012. More than a decade later, Heal the Hood MKE continues to be a vehicle by which Milwaukee residents can access support resources — including jobs, health, and school support. It’s also created space for people to enjoy good food, fun, and safe fellowship through community block parties and resource fairs.

Teran Powell A member of the Milwaukee Flyers Tumbling Team jumps on a trampoline into a flip over Heal the Hood founder, Ajamou Butler's head.

Heal the Hood founder Ajamou Butler recently moved from Milwaukee to be with his family in North Carolina, but he’s planning for Heal the Hood to maintain its impact in his hometown of Milwaukee — and maybe even grow elsewhere.