Ajamou Butler talks the future of Heal the Hood MKE & what's next for him following new move

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Teran Powell
Published December 3, 2024 at 12:04 PM CST
The crowd dances in the street at Heal the Hood's 10th Annual Block Party in 2022.
Teran Powell
/
WUWM
People in the crowd dance in the street at Heal the Hood's 10th Annual Block Party in 2022.

Heal the Hearts. Heal the Homes. Heal the Hoods. That’s been Heal the Hood MKE’s motto since its founding in 2012. More than a decade later, Heal the Hood MKE continues to be a vehicle by which Milwaukee residents can access support resources — including jobs, health, and school support. It’s also created space for people to enjoy good food, fun, and safe fellowship through community block parties and resource fairs.

A member of the Milwaukee Flyers Tumbling Team jumps on a trampoline into a flip over Heal the Hood founder, Ajamou Butler's head.
Teran Powell
A member of the Milwaukee Flyers Tumbling Team jumps on a trampoline into a flip over Heal the Hood founder, Ajamou Butler's head.

Heal the Hood founder Ajamou Butler recently moved from Milwaukee to be with his family in North Carolina, but he’s planning for Heal the Hood to maintain its impact in his hometown of Milwaukee — and maybe even grow elsewhere.
Teran Powell
Teran is WUWM's race & ethnicity reporter.
See stories by Teran Powell
