Monday on Lake Effect: COVID-19 In Prisons, Wisconsin Wolves, Puddlers' Cottages, Bubbler Talk
We look at COVID-19 in Wisconsin’s prisons and the conditions that led to more than half of inmates catching the disease. Then, we talk to a wildlife specialist about why the state should work with tribes on how to coexist with the wolf. We learn the history of the Puddlers' Cottages in Bay View, which could become a historic district. Plus, Bubbler Talk explains why you see so many statues of lions around Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Vanessa Swales, investigative reporter with Wisconsin Watch
- Edith Leoso, tribal historic preservation officer for the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa
- Abi Fergus, wildlife specialist for the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians
- Ron Winkler, historian landmark chair at Bay View Historical Society
- Bubbler Talk