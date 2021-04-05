© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday on Lake Effect: COVID-19 Vaccine, BMI Facts, Bubbler Talk, Restaurant Food Insecurity

Published April 5, 2021 at 5:13 AM CDT

Monday on Lake Effect, we answer some of the biggest questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. We learn about the origins of the body mass index, and why we shouldn’t take it as a serious measurement of health. Bubbler Talk explores why there aren’t any historically designated landmarks for Milwaukee’s Latino community. Then, we hear how the Tandem restaurant has shifted its focus to food insecurity during the pandemic. Plus, tips on starting seeds for summer gardens.

Guests:

  • Kim Litwack, dean of the College of Nursing at UW-Milwaukee
  • Paula Papanek, director of Exercise Science at Marquette University
  • Bubbler Talk
  • Caitlin Cullen, owner and founder of the Tandem; Chuck Littlejohn, delivery man at the Tandem
  • Melinda Myers, gardening expert and Lake Effect contributor
