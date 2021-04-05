Monday on Lake Effect: COVID-19 Vaccine, BMI Facts, Bubbler Talk, Restaurant Food Insecurity

Monday on Lake Effect, we answer some of the biggest questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. We learn about the origins of the body mass index, and why we shouldn’t take it as a serious measurement of health. Bubbler Talk explores why there aren’t any historically designated landmarks for Milwaukee’s Latino community. Then, we hear how the Tandem restaurant has shifted its focus to food insecurity during the pandemic. Plus, tips on starting seeds for summer gardens.

Guests:

