Tuesday on Lake Effect: Impact of Police Violence Videos, Earth Week Series, Bronzeville Art Exhibit, ‘Send For Me’
Tuesday on Lake Effect, we explore the cultural and traumatic impact of viral videos that show police officers killing Black Americans. Then, we continue our Earth Week series with a conversation on how farming in Wisconsin can become more environmentally friendly. A Milwaukee artist captures the vibrant history of the historic Bronzeville neighborhood in a new exhibit. Plus, Shorewood author Lauren Fox discusses her book Send for Me.
Guest:
- Reggie Jackson, co-owner of Nurturing Diversity Partners
- Margaret Krome, policy program director at Michael Fields Agricultural Institute
- Mutope Johnson, Milwaukee visual artist
- Lauren Fox, author of Send For Me