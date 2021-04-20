© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Tuesday on Lake Effect: Impact of Police Violence Videos, Earth Week Series, Bronzeville Art Exhibit, ‘Send For Me’

Published April 20, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT

Tuesday on Lake Effect, we explore the cultural and traumatic impact of viral videos that show police officers killing Black Americans. Then, we continue our Earth Week series with a conversation on how farming in Wisconsin can become more environmentally friendly. A Milwaukee artist captures the vibrant history of the historic Bronzeville neighborhood in a new exhibit. Plus, Shorewood author Lauren Fox discusses her book Send for Me.

Guest:

  • Reggie Jackson, co-owner of Nurturing Diversity Partners
  • Margaret Krome, policy program director at Michael Fields Agricultural Institute
  • Mutope Johnson, Milwaukee visual artist
  • Lauren Fox, author of Send For Me
