Monday on Lake Effect: Out-Of-State Landlords, Ramadan & Vaccines, Wisconsin Wildfires, 'Copper Horns In Water'
Monday on Lake Effect, we’ll look at the influx of out-of-state corporate landlords buying up homes in Milwaukee and how it could affect the fabric of our neighborhoods. Then, a Muslim community leader explains why those observing Ramadan should still get the COVID-19 vaccine. We’ll learn why this year has been especially bad for wildfires in Wisconsin. We’ll tell you about the first play in First Stage Theater’s Amplify Series. Plus, tell you how to brew the perfect cup of tea.
Guests:
- Cary Spivak, reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Arman Tahir, director of operations at the Muslim Community & Health Center of Wisconsin
- Catherine Koele, wildfire prevention specialist for the DNR
- Ty Defoe, writer of “Copper Horns in Water”
- Joshua Kaiser, president & founder, Rishi Tea and Botanicals