Tuesday on Lake Effect: Cash Bail, Catholic Same-Sex Unions, Distrix Game, Milwaukee's Best Pizza
Tuesday on Lake Effect, a look at the constitutionality of wealth-based detention practices. Then, we discuss the Vatican’s announcement it won’t bless same-sex unions with Father James Martin and how it’s impacted his ministry work with LGBTQ people. We learn about a board game called, Distrix and how it illuminates the issue of gerrymandering through gameplay. Plus, explore some of the best places for pizza in Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Alec Karakatsanis, founder and executive director of Civil Rights Corps; Gretchen Schuldt, executive director of the Wisconsin Justice Initiative
- Father James Martin, Jesuit priest, author and editor-at-large of America Magazine
- Matt Petering, associate professor of industrial and manufacturing engineering at UW-Milwaukee, and the owner of Distrix games
- Ann Christenson, dining critic for Milwaukee Magazine