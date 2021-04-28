Wednesday on Lake Effect: Ask the Lt. Governor, Youth Caregivers, Harley-Davidson in Mexico
Wednesday on Lake Effect, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joins us for our monthly series, where we ask him questions inspired by listeners. Then, we learn about the little known group of youth caregivers, who care for chronically ill or disabled adult family members. Plus, hear the history of how Mexicans adopted and adapted Harley-Davidson culture.
Guests:
- Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes
- Dr. Melinda Kavanaugh, associate professor of social work at UW-Milwaukee
- Ann Sinfield, exhibits manager at the Harley-Davidson Museum