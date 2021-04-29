Thursday on Lake Effect: Youth Suicide, Lead Poisoning, Theatre Gigante, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Thursday on Lake Effect, a child and family therapist offers her insight on how to identify and support youth in crisis at risk for suicide. Then, we learn how the pandemic may have exacerbated the issue of lead poisoning in children in Milwaukee. Milwaukee’s Theatre Gigante shares the inspiration for their new fairy tale project. Plus, listen to some new, local music in this month’s Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Alecia Corbett, child and family therapist at Children’s Wisconsin
- Dr. Veneshia McKinney-Whitson, family medicine physician and assistant professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin; Deanna Branch, Milwaukee parent whose son experienced lead poisoning
- Isabelle Krajl & Mark Anderson, co-artistic directors of Theatre Gigante
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record